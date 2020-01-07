Royals

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Visit Canada House in London for Their First Public Engagement of the New Year

By
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Visit Canada House in London for Their First Public Engagement of the New Year
 Ray Tang/LNP/Shutterstock
6
7 / 6

All Smiles

The retired actress was glowing in a cozy tan trench and dark brown dress.

Back to top