Harry’s Fears About History Repeating Itself

In Harry’s lengthy statement about his legal battle with the British media, he compared Meghan’s “private suffering” to his late mother receiving backlash from the press.

“My mom clearly taught me a certain set of values of which I will try and always uphold despite the role and the job that sometimes that entails, if you know what I mean,” Harry said. “But I think I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect. Everything that she went through and what happened to her is incredibly raw, every single day, and that’s not me being paranoid, that’s just me not wanting a repeat of the past. And if anybody else knew what I knew, being it a father, be it a husband, be it anyone, you would be doing exactly what I’m doing as well.”