Harry’s Grief Over Princess Diana

Harry, whose mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997, compared grief to “a wound that festers.”

“I think being part of this family in this role in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash, it takes me straight back. So in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life, as opposed to the best,” the prince admitted. “Being here now 22 years later, trying to finish what she started, it will be incredibly emotional, but everything I do reminds me of her. But as I said, with the role, with the job and the pressures that come with that, I get reminded of the bad stuff, unfortunately.”