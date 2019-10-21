Meghan’s Friends Warned Her About Marrying Harry

“In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand and hear,” Meghan, who met Harry in 2016, admitted. “But when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’”

She continued: “And I very naively — I’m American. We don’t have that there — [I said,] ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense. I’m not in any tabloids.’ I didn’t get it. So it’s been, yeah, it’s been complicated.”

Meghan went on to say that the British media’s coverage of her is not “fair.”

“When people are saying things that are just untrue and they’re being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them, I don’t know anybody in the world that would feel like that’s OK, and that’s different than just scrutiny,” she explained. “What would you call that? That’s a different beast. That’s really just a different beast.”