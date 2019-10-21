Meghan’s Mental Health

The former actress was visibly emotional while discussing her “really challenging” life as a new mom and member of the British royal family.

“Especially as a woman, it’s really … it’s a lot,” she explained. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed … And also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Meghan added that she wants to “thrive” and not “just survive.”

“You’ve got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip,” she said. “I tried, I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging, and the biggest thing I know is that I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile. I don’t know — just take each day as it comes.”