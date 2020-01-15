Lisa Vanderpump

“I think it’s a shame. I think they were great for the royal family,” the Bravo personality told Us Weekly exclusively on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family on January 14. “I think [Meghan] is great, she’s progressive, she’s a feminist … We don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, especially palace doors. I just think it’s a shame. I think they could have done [a lot] with the support. Prince Harry is a very popular royal, as well. He had that kind of joie de vivre, which kind of made him very relatable.”