Royals

Andy Cohen, Ava DuVernay and More Stars React to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Stepping Back From Senior Royal Family Roles

By
Stars React to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Stepping Back From Senior Royal Family Roles
 Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
15
1 / 15

Lisa Vanderpump

“I think it’s a shame. I think they were great for the royal family,” the Bravo personality told Us Weekly exclusively on the set of Hallmark’s Home & Family on January 14. “I think [Meghan] is great, she’s progressive, she’s a feminist … We don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, especially palace doors. I just think it’s a shame. I think they could have done [a lot] with the support. Prince Harry is a very popular royal, as well. He had that kind of joie de vivre, which kind of made him very relatable.”

Back to top