Royals

Andy Cohen, Ava DuVernay and More Stars React to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Stepping Back From Senior Royal Family Roles

By
Stars React Prince Harry Duchess Meghan Royal Family Hiatus
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
13
12 / 13

Mindy Kaling

The Mindy Project alum simply commented “✨✨✨✨✨” beneath the duo’s announcement post on January 8.

Back to top