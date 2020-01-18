Holidays Away From the Queen

Harry and Meghan made headlines in November 2019 when the palace confirmed that they weren’t spending Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duchess Kate or any members of the royal family. Instead, the twosome spent the holidays in Canada with their son. The news came as a surprise after Meghan made history as the only fiancée to attend the festivities in December 2017.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” their spokesperson told Us in December 2019. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”