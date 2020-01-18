How They’re Raising Archie

“[Harry] grew up with the entire world watching his every move, which has made him very private and somewhat resentful of the royal he was born into,” a source told Us in October 2018. “He does not want that for his own children.”

After Meghan gave birth to Archie in May 2019, the couple confirmed that their son would not be given an official royal title.

“Meghan likes to do things her way,” an insider told Us at the time. “She’s a very strong woman who wants to use her role to modernize the monarchy, which is one of the reasons she and Harry decided to reject a title for Archie. [She and Prince Harry] want their son to lead a normal life.”

The source added: “For Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane.”