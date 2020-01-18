How They’re Working With the Media

After their shocking announcement in January 2020, the duke and duchess revealed plans to give the media “open access of their work.” Royal reporter Omid Scobie detailed their decision to “no longer participate in the Royal Rota system,” the pool in which local, regional and national media outlets register for opportunities to cover royal engagements, at the time.

Scobie explained that the couple will “engage with grassroots media organizations and young, up-and-coming journalists; invite specialist media to specific events/engagements to give greater access to their cause-driven activities, widening the spectrum of news coverage, provide access to credible media outlets focused on objective news reporting to cover key moments and events and continue to share information directly to the wider public via their official communications channels.”