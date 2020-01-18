Losing Their HRH Titles

While they will remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the queen announced in a statement on January 18, 2020, that the couple will lose their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles and completely step down as working members of the royal family. “I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the queen said, adding that she hoped the new arrangement would allow them “to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” The agreement will also see the couple keeping their patronages, except for Harry’s three military roles: Captain General Royal Marines, Royal Air Force: Squadron Leader, Small Ships and Diving, and Royal Naval Command: Commodore-in-Chief, ABC News reported. Buckingham Palace revealed that the couple plan to repay the Sovereign Grant expenditure on Frogmore Cottage. The home in the queen’s Windsor estate will remain their U.K. home.