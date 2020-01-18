Making Moves

After opting to move to Frogmore Cottage —away from William and Kate and Kensington Palace — Us exclusively revealed in October 2019 that Harry and Meghan were debating making the move to Canada. “Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it’s part of the Commonwealth,” a source told Us at the time.

In January 2020, new reports revealed that the pair were still debating the move. While the palace refused to comment on “speculation,” they did not shut down the reports at the time.