Royal PDA

The twosome have never been afraid to show public displays of affection during engagements, an act royal couples typically refrain from to remain professional.

“They are almost never sitting next to each other without holding each other’s hands when they are out at a big public, official event,” a source told Us about Harry and Meghan in October 2019. “He’s a gentleman around her. He opens the door, pulls the chair out and stands up every time she leaves the table. … He clearly appreciates all the little things she does.”