Separate Royal Charities

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex distanced themselves from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when thet split from their joint charity.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” Kensington Palace said in a statement in June 2019. “Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation.”

The decision came more than a year after Meghan made her first — and only — appearance with the charity at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018.