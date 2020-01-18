Taking a Step Back From Royal Duties

Harry and Meghan announced that they will no longer be senior members of the British royal family in January 2020: “We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

Queen Elizabeth, however, implied that she wasn’t aware that Harry and Meghan were taking a step back from their royal roles with a statement of her own in January 2020: “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Royal Expert Richard Fitzwilliams added at the time that “the other royals didn’t know” of the Harry and Meghan’s statement before it was released. “This really is extraordinary,” Fitzwilliams told Us. “It’s totally irresponsible.”