Taking Legal Action Against the Press

Harry and Meghan’s decision to file a lawsuit against the British media was an unprecedented move for the royal family.

“I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in,” Harry said in a lengthy statement in October 2019. “There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.”

Harry concluded that the press was “bullying” the duchess. The prince’s statement marked the second time he publicly defended Meghan. He previously defended his then-girlfriend in a passionate statement ​condemning sexist and racist ​comments in November 2016.

“It’s an accumulation, and Harry refuses to sit and do nothing as the British press scrutinizes Meghan and invades her privacy,” a source told Us in October 2019. “Meghan comes across as a strong woman, but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her.”