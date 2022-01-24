May 2020

After moving to Los Angeles, the royal duo complained to authorities after reportedly experiencing issues with drones invading their privacy at home. “There have been incidents involved the couple that have been escalating, becoming more aggressive,” a source from the Los Angeles Police Department told Us at the time.

Three months later, Us confirmed that Harry and the former Tig blogger found a home “off the beaten path” in the quieter Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California.