Royals Prince Harry Laughs Off Question About His Future as a Royal at 1st Public Appearance Since Stepping Down By Nicholas Hautman January 16, 2020 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock 4 2 / 4 Feeling Fine Harry was all smiles while speaking with two men at the event. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News