Comparing Meghan to Kate

The Bench author “hated” being compared to “uncomplaining Kate” as tension with her estranged relatives continued to grow. “Effortlessly, the Cambridges appeared to be perfect,” the book alleges. “[Meghan] appeared to be influenced by envy of Kate. In turn, the future queen regarded her neighbor as dismissive of other people.” Particularly toward her staff, Kate noticed Meghan “become self-centered, manipulative and demanding,” Bower claims.