Meghan’s Alleged Bullying

Ahead of their 2018 wedding, Meghan apparently sparked “several disputes” with “the team of handpicked professional women” helping her prepare for the big day. Whether about the reception’s menu or the ceremony’s guest list, the staff allegedly felt like Meghan’s requests “were delivered as commands rather than inquiries.” As fans of the royal family recall, a particular pre-wedding disagreement with Kate made headlines at the time, with Meghan accused of making her sister-in-law “burst into tears.”

Meghan addressed the situation during her March 2021 CBS tell-all with Harry. “The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen,” she asserted at the time. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. … What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me. Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true.”