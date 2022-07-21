Naming Lilibet

Bower alleges that after Lilibet’s June 2021 birth, the BBC was informed by the palace that Harry and Meghan “never asked” for permission to use the queen’s nickname as their daughter’s moniker. The allegations “activated” the couple’s “truth machine” as the palace allegedly attempted “an extreme tactic” of “pitching Harry against the queen.”

In June 2021, a source told Us, “It was important for them that the queen signed off though and that didn’t happen until right before the birth. They both agreed it would only be right if Her Majesty gave her approval, especially with something so personal.”