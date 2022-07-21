The Funeral & Jubilee

Elizabeth was allegedly pleased by “disruptive” Meghan’s absence from Prince Philip’s April 2021 funeral, but Bower’s book claims “Harry’s presence remained a problem.” Similar tension boiled over ahead of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the author alleges.

“Charles preferred that the Sussexes, as private citizens, were not invited on to the balcony or to ride in a royal carriage. Instead, they would be confined to the VIP enclosures,” Bower claims, adding that Meghan viewed the “optics” of the move as “unsatisfactory.”

Harry allegedly “badgered the Queen’s resistant advisors” about the arrangement before the jubilee. “When this failed he asked the Queen if he could visit her in Windsor on his way to the Netherlands [for the Invictus Games],” Bower claims. “To secure her agreement, Harry appeared to give the impression that the meeting would offer an ‘olive branch’ to ‘clear the air.'”

The prince spoke several times about his visit to his grandmother, telling Today in April it was “great” to see the monarch. “She’s always got a great sense of humor with me,” he said at the time.