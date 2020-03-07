Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hold Hands in Matching Red at Mountbatten Festival of Music: Photos

By
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Hold Hands in Matching Red at Festival of Music
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 07, 2020 in London, Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Instar Images
6
5 / 6

In Tribute

The event was named for Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip.

Back to top