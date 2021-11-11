Close to His Heart

Harry addressed the “invisible wounds” all military members are “susceptible to” after service. “The scars on the inside that no one sees. For too long, invisible injuries were treated as just that — invisible — and were destined to be swept under the rug at the risk of shame, guilt, or just a lack of understanding,” he said. “Yet we now know that the mind is just like a muscle. It experiences trauma and pain, whether in conflict or at home, whether in uniform or not. It needs training …”