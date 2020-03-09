Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William and Duchess Kate for Final Appearance as Senior Roles

By
Prince William and Duchess Kate Seemingly Ignore Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Commonwealth Service
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the Commonwealth Day Service. Shutterstock
9
9 / 9

Inside the Church

William and Kate barely acknowledged Harry and Meghan during the service. 

 

Back to top