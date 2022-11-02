A ‘Chaotic’ Morning Routine

The When Sparks Fly actress opened up about her family’s busy morning routine during a November 2022 episode of her “Archetypes” podcast.

“I’m sure it’ll only get more chaotic as they get older,” Meghan noted at the time. “But for me, it’s, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie’s up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he’s up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband’s helping me get him downstairs.”

After making sure both Archie and Lili are settled with breakfast, it’s the pups’ turn. “And then it’s like feed all three of the dogs, because we just got another dog,” she recalled. “And then [we] get Archie out the door to school. It feels like a whirlwind.”