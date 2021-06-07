Prince William and Duchess Kate

Things between the brothers were rocky long before Harry and Meghan decided to step back from their senior duties — and their exit only caused more tension. “The relationship is ‘space’ at the moment,” Harry said of William in March 2021, later claiming his brother is “trapped” in the monarchy. “I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.”

Meghan and Kate have similarly gone through their ups and downs since the Sussexes’ May 2018 wedding. Three years later, the California native addressed rumors she made Kate cry before the big day, declaring that “the reverse happened.” However, Meghan added, “She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized.”

Behind the scenes, Kate has been trying to get Harry and William to see eye to eye. When the trio reunited at Philip’s April 2021 funeral, the duchess acted as the “peacemaker,” royal expert Katie Nicholl said.