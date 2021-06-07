Sarah Ferguson

Andrew’s ex-wife has stayed on good terms with Harry and Meghan, who invited the author to their 2018 nuptials after she was snubbed from the Cambridges’ ceremony. When Meghan announced her first children’s book, The Bench, the Duchess of York came to her defense amid plagiarism claims.

“To sit down and work hard to write a book, in any genre, should be supported and respected,” Ferguson told the Daily Mail in May 2021. “To encourage literacy in general, not just children’s books, is a love of mine and to encourage more women to delve into their creative selves and get a book out is very well done.”