Any Regrets?

Meghan said she regrets believing the royal family when they said she’d be protected. “I regret believing that because I think, had I really seen that that wasn’t happening, I would have been able to do more. But I think I wasn’t supposed to see it,” she shared on Sunday. “I wasn’t supposed to know. And now, because we’re actually on the other side, we’ve actually, not just survived but are thriving.”