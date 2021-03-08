Charles and Harry’s Relationship

Harry revealed his father “stopped taking” his calls after Harry detailed their plans to exit in a written statement before it was made public. As for why Prince Charles did that, Harry said, “I took matters into my own hands.”

After their exit, Harry revealed he was “cut off” financially and has been living off an inheritance from his late mother. He is hopeful that in time, they can repair his relationship with Charles: “I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson. I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.”