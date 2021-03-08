Do You Know How to Curtsy?

Meghan recounted meeting Her Majesty for the first time, thinking she was just meeting her boyfriend’s grandmother. While in the car on the way, Harry asked if she knew how to curtsy. “He goes, ‘Right, do you know how to curtsy?’ Now, I thought genuinely that that was what happens outside,” she shared. “I didn’t think that’s what happens inside. And I said, ‘But it’s your grandmother.’ He goes, ‘It’s the queen.'”

She then revealed that Harry and Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson helped her practice in the parking lot before she went inside to meet Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.