What Happened With Kate?

“The reverse of that happened,” Meghan said, revealing that she and Kate didn’t have a “confrontation” and her sister-in-law apologized and brought her flowers after their disagreement, “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.”

Meghan said it was “hard to get over” the fact that the story had been turned around. “I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be despairing about her. … I would hope that she would have wanted that corrected. Maybe that, in the same way, they wouldn’t let anyone negate it, they wouldn’t let her. She’s a good person. If you love me, you don’t have to hate her.”