August 2022

The “Archetypes” podcast host reflected on the aftermath of her royal exit during a candid interview with The Cut, speaking about how she simply wanted to protect her children from the public eye. “That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child,” she explained.

In the months leading up to her interview, Harry was locked into a legal battle regarding security for his family in the U.K. While petitioning the courts, the duke acknowledged that he “inherited a security risk at birth, for life,” but he did not want his kids to experience the same level of risk.