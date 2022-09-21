Cancel OK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Kids Archie and Lili Eligible for Royal Titles: Breaking Down the Battle

Meghan Markle Slams Royal Privacy Rules It Didnt Have Be This Way Prince Harry
Meghan Markle at the 4th Endeavour Fund Awards at the Mansion House in London on March 5, 2020. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
August 2022

The “Archetypes” podcast host reflected on the aftermath of her royal exit during a candid interview with The Cut, speaking about how she simply wanted to protect her children from the public eye. “That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child,” she explained.

In the months leading up to her interview, Harry was locked into a legal battle regarding security for his family in the U.K. While petitioning the courts, the duke acknowledged that he “inherited a security risk at birth, for life,” but he did not want his kids to experience the same level of risk.

