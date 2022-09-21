Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Kids Archie and Lili Eligible for Royal Titles: Breaking Down the Battle

By
Meghan Markle Archetypes Podcast 2
 Shutterstock
8
3 / 8
podcast

March 2021

During the couple’s bombshell CBS interview, Meghan — then pregnant with Lili — claimed that she and Harry actually did want Archie to be given a title, citing security reasons. “[The Firm] didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess, which would be different from protocol,” she said. “It was really hard. … This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy where I’m going, ‘Hold on a second. How does that work? … If he’s not gonna be a prince, he needs to be safe.'”

The Bench author added that she and her husband were given “no explanation” for the decision, which she alleged happened “in tandem” with “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

Back to top