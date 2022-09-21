March 2021

During the couple’s bombshell CBS interview, Meghan — then pregnant with Lili — claimed that she and Harry actually did want Archie to be given a title, citing security reasons. “[The Firm] didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess, which would be different from protocol,” she said. “It was really hard. … This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy where I’m going, ‘Hold on a second. How does that work? … If he’s not gonna be a prince, he needs to be safe.'”

The Bench author added that she and her husband were given “no explanation” for the decision, which she alleged happened “in tandem” with “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.”