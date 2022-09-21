March 2021

Following the tell-all, a source told Us that the palace’s choice not to give Archie a title had “nothing to do with race.” Per the insider, “Under royal protocol established by King George V, only those in the direct line of succession to the throne get the titles [of] prince or princess.”

At the time, Prescott told Us that Archie was “too far removed from the line of succession” to inherit a title. “[The queen] made an exception for the Cambridge children, because they are in the direct line of succession,” he added, referring to Prince William and Princess Kate‘s kids.