Dredging Up the Past

Harry accused Charles of not protecting him and William during their childhood in his Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See, which debuted in May 2021. “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s gonna be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense,” he said. “Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids.”