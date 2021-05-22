Making an Effort

Charles informed his sons of their mother’s death following a car accident, which Harry commended. “One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died,” Harry said in the 2017 documentary Diana, 7 Days. “How you deal with that, I don’t know.”

Harry then praised his father for handling his role as a single parent: “[Our dad] was there for us — he was the one out of two left, and he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But he was going through the same grieving process as well.”