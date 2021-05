Out of Touch

Harry claimed in his March 2021 tell-all that Charles “stopped taking my calls” after his and Meghan’s 2020 royal exit, noting that “there’s a lot to work through” with his dad. “I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like. … Archie is his grandson,” he said. “I will always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to heal that relationship.”