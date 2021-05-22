Parenting Plan

Harry revealed in May 2021 that he wants to raise his children differently than Charles raised him. “Isn’t life about breaking the cycle?” he noted on the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “There’s no blame. I don’t think anyone should be pointing the finger and blaming anyone. Certainly, when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents suffered, I’m gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.”

He elaborated that his “awareness” of Charles’ upbringing helped him with the process. “Suddenly, I started to piece it all together,” he said. “OK, so this is where he went to school. I know this about his life. I also know that it’s connected to his parents, so that means that he’s treating me the way that he was treated, which means how can we change that for my kids? Here I am. I now moved my whole family to the U.S. That wasn’t the plan. But sometimes you’ve got to make decisions and put your family first and mental health first.”