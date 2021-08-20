Royals

Prince Harry Takes the Field During 1st Polo Match in Years, Commits to Donating $1.5 Million to Charity

By
Prince Harry Takes the Field During 1st Polo Match in Years 3
 SENTEBALE ISPS HANDA POLO CUP/MEGA
5
1 / 5
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Teamwork

The duke scored two goals during the match, helping lead his team to victory.

Back to top