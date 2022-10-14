1997

Harry and William famously walked behind their mother’s coffin during her funeral procession to Westminster Abbey. The HALO Trust patron later slammed the decision to have him and his brother participate. “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” he told Newsweek in June 2017. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”