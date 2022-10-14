2005

Harry came under fire in January after he was photographed wearing a Nazi uniform at costume party. “I am very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone,” the duke said in a statement at the time. “It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize.” Four months later, Harry entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he began his officer training in the British Army. After completing the training, he became a cornet in the Blues and Royals. In 2007, he was briefly deployed to Afghanistan, but he was pulled out after authorities worried that his presence would become a danger for other soldiers on the ground.