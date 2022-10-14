2020

Harry and Meghan announced in January that they were planning to step down as senior members of the royal family. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the duo wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

Two months later, the pair made their final appearance as working royals when they attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. As part of the exit arrangement, Harry agreed to give up his military titles. The pair retained their royal titles but are not allowed to use them.