2022

The prince attended his grandmother’s funeral after her death at age 96. While he was not permitted to wear his military uniform during most of the events, he was given special permission to wear it for the royal family’s final vigil over her coffin. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander in chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” Harry said in a statement after Elizabeth’s passing. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”