Feeling Diana’s Presence

Harry described his late mother’s presence as a “constant” in his life following her 1997 death. “It has been over the last two years, more so than ever before,” he continued. “It’s almost as if she’s done her bit with my brother and now she’s very much helping me. … He’s got his kids, I’ve got my kids. The circumstances are obviously different, but I feel her presence almost daily. … She’s watching over us.”

When asked whether he’s spoken to Archie about Diana, the duke replied, “Very much so. I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened but certainly, ‘This is Grandma Diana,’ and we’ve got pictures up in the house.”