His Fatherhood Moments

“What’s a Wednesday like? It revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible. This whole working from home stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be,” he teased. “When your kids and you are in the same place, it’s really hard to separate work from them because they kind of overlap. I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else.”

Harry continued: “There’s so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there’s also so much to worry about. My sort of mantra now every day… is trying to make the world a better place for my kids because otherwise what’s the point of bringing kids into this world?”