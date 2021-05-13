His Journey with Mental Health and Therapy

During the honest conversation, Prince Harry revealed that he was struggling as early as when he was a child.

“[I was told,] ‘You need help.’As a case of, not weakness but ‘I don’t know how to deal with this. You’re unhinged, you’re not very well, go and seek help,'” he admitted.

Those conversations when he was younger made Harry want to reject the feelings that he was going through and just “run away.”

“Everyone of us will try to find some way to mask the actual feeling and try to feel different than how we actually feel,” he said.