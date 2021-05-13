His Secret Supermarket Date with Meghan Markle

The royal shared a fun story about a date early on in his relationship with the Suits alum when she was visiting him in London.

“The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending that we didn’t know each other, so texting from the other end of the aisle,” he revealed. “There were people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks and coming up and saying hi, whatever, and I was there texting her saying, ‘Is this the right one?’ She goes, ‘No you want parchment paper’, and I’m like ‘Where’s the parchment paper?'”