Pressures of Being a Royal

One of the most difficult parts for Harry about being in the royal family was the paparazzi. He detailed not being able to “go outside” because he was considered a well-known person.

“It’s really really sad and their argument from the paparazzi and everyone else, if you’re in a public space it’s absolutely fine for us to do,” Harry shared during the podcast.

He continued, “So what is our human right, as an individual and a family if you’re saying from the moment we step out of our house, that it’s open season and free game – what, because of public interest?”

The Duke and Shephard, 46, broke it down even further when they talked about how their kids have become a topic of public interest as well.

Harry concluded: “What is happening in today’s world is that news has been hijacked and used to commercially benefit a small group of people, so this sort of rabid, feeding frenzy, and going back to the kids point, it’s absolutely true, these kids don’t get a choice, they don’t get a say in it.”

Prince Harry revealed during the conversation that there were three moments where he felt “entirely helpless.”

Those moments included when he was in the back of a car with his mother, Princess Diana, while she was being chased by paparazzi, then during his time in Afghanistan and later, when his wife was dealing with the pressures of the U.K. media.