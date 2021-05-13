When He Knew He Didn’t Want to Be a Royal

For Harry, the decision to not want to be a working member of the royal family came very quickly. But he knew that he had to “grin and bear it” for some time.

“In my early 20s, I was in space of, ‘I don’t want this job. Look what it did to my mum, how am I ever going to settle down, have a wife and a family, when I know this is going to happen again,'” he explained. “I’ve seen behind the curtain, I know how this operation runs and works. I don’t want to be part of this. Then once I started doing therapy suddenly the bubble was burst.”

The Duke of Sussex revealed that after meeting Meghan he decided to “stop complaining” and seek help for his mental health.

“I plucked my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake off and I was like, ‘You’re in this position of privilege, stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different — make this different — because you can’t get out. How are you going to do these things differently? How are you going to make your mum proud and use this platform to really affect change?'” he shared.

Harry added: “Looking back, I realize that helping other people, helped me. Once you’ve suffered you don’t want other people to suffer.”